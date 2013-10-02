(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Oct 2 (Reuters)-
Aeon Kyushu Co Ltd
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2013 Aug 20, 2012 Feb 28, 2014
LATEST LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 122.97 122.51 253.00
(-0.2 pct)
Operating loss 199 mln 187 mln 3.10
(+20.5 pct)
Recurring loss 7 mln 374 mln 2.85
(+77.3 pct)
Net loss 319 mln loss 602 mln 1.20
EPS loss 17.01 yen loss 32.09 yen 63.93 yen
Ann Div 13.00 yen 13.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div 13.00 yen 13.00 yen
NOTE - Aeon Kyushu Co Ltd is a supermarket chain.
