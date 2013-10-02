(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Oct 2 (Reuters)- Aeon Kyushu Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Aug 31, 2013 Aug 20, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 122.97 122.51 253.00 (-0.2 pct) Operating loss 199 mln 187 mln 3.10 (+20.5 pct) Recurring loss 7 mln 374 mln 2.85 (+77.3 pct) Net loss 319 mln loss 602 mln 1.20 EPS loss 17.01 yen loss 32.09 yen 63.93 yen Ann Div 13.00 yen 13.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 13.00 yen 13.00 yen NOTE - Aeon Kyushu Co Ltd is a supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .