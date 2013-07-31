(Adds company forecast) Jul 31 (Reuters)- Hoya Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Next Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Year LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY H1 RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 100.43 92.62 200.00 (+8.4 pct) (+7.7 pct) Operating Pretax 20.12 25.88 34.00 (-22.2 pct) (-18.8 pct) Net 12.30 23.22 23.50 (-47.0 pct) (-37.6 pct) EPS Basic 28.51 yen 53.81 yen 54.46 yen EPS Diluted 28.49 yen 53.79 yen Ann Div 65.00 yen -Q2 Div 30.00 yen -Q4 Div 35.00 yen NOTE - Hoya Corp makes optical glasses and photomask blanks, a key component in chip-making equipment. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)