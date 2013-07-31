(Adds company forecast)
Hoya Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Next
Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Year
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY H1
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 100.43 92.62 200.00
(+8.4 pct) (+7.7 pct)
Operating
Pretax 20.12 25.88 34.00
(-22.2 pct) (-18.8 pct)
Net 12.30 23.22 23.50
(-47.0 pct) (-37.6 pct)
EPS Basic 28.51 yen 53.81 yen 54.46 yen
EPS Diluted 28.49 yen 53.79 yen
Ann Div 65.00 yen
-Q2 Div 30.00 yen
-Q4 Div 35.00 yen
NOTE - Hoya Corp makes optical glasses and photomask blanks,
a key component in chip-making equipment.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
*Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
