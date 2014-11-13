(Adds company forecast)
Nov 13 (Reuters)-
Nexyz Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2015 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 8.28 7.51 8.50 - 10.00
(+10.1 pct) (-0.4 pct) (+2.7 - +20.8 pct)
Operating 559 mln 401 mln 800 mln - 1.00
(+39.4 pct) (+33.4 pct) (+42.9 - +78.6 pct)
Recurring 517 mln 406 mln 800 mln - 1.00
(+27.3 pct) (+32.3 pct) (+54.5 - +93.1 pct)
Net 261 mln 1.35 400 mln - 500 mln
(-80.6 pct) (+226.2 pct) (+52.9 - +91.1 pct)
EPS 20.59 yen 106.20 yen 31.49 yen - 39.36 yen
EPS Diluted 19.58 yen 104.15 yen
Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
-Q2 Div nil nil nil
-Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting
service providers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.