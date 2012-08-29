AUGUST 29 (Reuters)- Ryoyo Electro Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jul 31, 2012 Jul 31, 2011 Jan 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 44.69 44.14 93.00 (+1.3 pct) (-5.9 pct) (+9.3 pct) Operating 458 mln 799 mln 1.40 (-42.6 pct) (+25.7 pct) (+2.0 pct) Recurring 492 mln 909 mln 1.53 (-45.9 pct) (+17.4 pct) (-3.7 pct) Net 239 mln 520 mln 880 mln (-54.0 pct) (+3.2 pct) (+0.1 pct) EPS 9.26 yen 19.47 yen 34.07 yen EPS Diluted 9.23 yen Annual div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q1 div -Q2 div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q3 div -Q4 div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Ryoyo Electro Corp is a trader specialising in electronics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.