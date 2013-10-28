(Adds company forecast) Oct 25 (Reuters)- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 306.53 275.59 416.00 (+11.2 pct) (+7.6 pct) Operating 58.16 50.85 77.50 (+14.4 pct) (+2.5 pct) Pretax 56.72 49.52 (+14.6 pct) Net 38.16 30.74 (+24.2 pct) EPS Basic 70.09 yen 56.48 yen 92.57 yen EPS Diluted 70.01 yen 56.46 yen Ann Div 40.00 yen 45.00 yen -Q2 Div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 23.00 yen * Pretax forecast is core pretax forecast, EPS forecast is core EPS forecast. NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription medicines. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Michiko Kawai)