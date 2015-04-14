(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Welcia Holdings Co Ltd
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Feb 28, 2015 Aug 31, 2014 Feb 29, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 1.78 3.32
(+38.0 pct)
Operating 1.20 1.60
(+37.3 pct)
Recurring 1.22 1.63
(+32.7 pct)
Net 960 mln 1.47
(+31.0 pct)
EPS 21.84 yen 35.67 yen
EPS Diluted 21.82 yen 35.66 yen
Ann Div 19.00 yen 65.00 yen 40.00 yen
-Q2 Div 32.50 yen 20.00 yen
-Q4 Div 19.00 yen 32.50 yen 20.00 yen
NOTE - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd .
