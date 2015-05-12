(Adds Revenue Forecast)
Clarion Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 198.63 191.34
(+3.8 pct) (+7.9 pct)
Revenue 220.00
Operating 5.55 5.23 11.00
(+6.0 pct) (+62.9 pct)
Recurring 4.26 4.44 10.00
(-4.2 pct) (+33.5 pct)
Net 2.30 3.34 7.00
(-31.1 pct) (+146.0 pct)
EPS 8.18 yen 11.86 yen
Ann Div 2.00 yen NIL
-Q2 Div
-Q4 Div 2.00 yen NIL
NOTE - Clarion Co Ltd is a top-class maker of car audio equiment.
Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.
