(Adds company forecast) Jan 30 (Reuters)- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 423.65 386.55 451.00 (+9.6 pct) (+6.5 pct) Operating 78.74 74.66 71.00 (+5.5 pct) (-11.2 pct) Pretax 76.94 72.68 (+5.9 pct) Net 50.90 46.05 (+10.5 pct) EPS Basic 93.47 yen 84.62 yen 82.62 yen (-12.7 pct) EPS Diluted 93.35 yen 84.58 yen Ann Div 45.00 yen 40.00 yen 45.00 yen -Q2 Div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 23.00 yen 20.00 yen 23.00 yen * Operating forecast is core operating forecast, EPS forecast is core EPS forecast. NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription medicines. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.