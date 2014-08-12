BRIEF-New Nordic Healthbrands Q1 EBITDA up at SEK 5.1 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 80.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 74.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Adds operating profit forecast) Aug 12 (Reuters) - Tori Holdings Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 351 mln 350 mln Operating 40 mln 60 mln Recurring 48 mln 61 mln Net 240 mln 239 mln EPS 2.58 yen 2.56 yen NOTE - Tori Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
LONDON, April 27 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, said on Thursday its customers had managed to withstand a raft of price rises brought in to offset higher costs sparked by the plunge in the pound after Brexit.