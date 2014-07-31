Jul 31 (Reuters)- Kyocera Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 334.71 331.66 1.58 trln (+0.9 pct) (+11.4 pct) (+9.2 pct) Operating 18.78 25.40 135.00 (-26.0 pct) (+12.0 pct) Pretax 30.68 34.81 158.00 (-11.9 pct) (+636.5 pct) (+8.0 pct) Net 19.47 22.65 97.00 (-14.1 pct) (+244.8 pct) (+9.3 pct) EPS 53.06 yen 61.74 yen 264.40 yen EPS Diluted 53.06 yen 61.74 yen Ann Div 80.00 yen -Q2 Div 80.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and capacitors. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.