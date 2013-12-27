(Adds company previous forecast) Dec 27 (Reuters) - CanBas Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 0 mln 0 mln - 1.00 Operating loss 163 mln loss 235 mln - 764 mln Recurring loss 162 mln loss 235 mln - 764 mln Net loss 163 mln loss 236 mln - 763 mln EPS loss 44.43 yen loss 64.38 yen - 208.01 yen NOTE - CanBas Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .