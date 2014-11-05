Nov 5 (Reuters)- Toyota Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 12.95 trln 12.54 trln 26.50 trln (+3.3 pct) (+14.9 pct) (+3.1 pct) Operating 1.35 trln 1.26 trln 2.50 trln (+7.7 pct) (+81.0 pct) (+9.1 pct) Pretax 1.51 trln 1.34 trln 2.70 trln (+12.3 pct) (+69.1 pct) (+10.6 pct) Net 1.13 trln 1.00 trln 2.00 trln (+12.6 pct) (+82.5 pct) (+9.7 pct) EPS 356.08 yen 315.80 yen 630.37 yen EPS Diluted 355.91 yen 315.58 yen Ann Div 165.00 yen -Q2 Div 75.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 100.00 yen NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.