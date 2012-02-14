Feb 14 (Reuters) - TOKIO MARINE HD CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 2.71 trln 2.52 trln 3.55 trln (+7.4 pct) Recurring 109.97 218.95 165.00 (-49.8 pct) Net loss 19.71 prft 138.97 prft 10.00 EPS loss Y25.70 prft Y177.93 prft Y13.03 Diluted - Y177.83 EPS Annual div Y50.00 NOTE - Tokio Marine Holdings Inc is a holding company that combines Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. and other units. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8766.TK1.