(Adds recurring and net forecast) Oct 31 (Reuters)- Benesse Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 233.18 230.23 467.00 (+1.3 pct) (+2.7 pct) (+0.1 pct) Operating 26.22 24.02 28.00 (+9.2 pct) (-9.2 pct) (-21.9 pct) Recurring 26.08 23.98 26.50 (+8.7 pct) (-9.9 pct) (-24.8 pct) Net loss 2.10 12.54 loss 9.00-loss 1.00 (-19.5 pct) EPS loss 21.79 yen 129.90 yen loss 93.56-loss 10.40 yen Ann Div 95.00 yen 95.00 yen -Q2 div 47.50 yen 47.50 yen -Q4 div 47.50 yen 47.50 yen NOTE - Benesse Holdings Inc provides distance-learning courses. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.