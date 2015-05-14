(Adds profit attributable to owners ofthe parent forecast) May 14 (Reuters)- Social Ecology Project Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.54 2.14 2.60 1.50 (+18.4 pct) (+4.0 pct) (+2.5 pct) (+6.3 pct) Operating 51 mln 24 mln 130 mln 100 mln (+109.2 pct) (+153.5 pct) (+151.1 pct) (+1.3 pct) Recurring 77 mln 64 mln 130 mln 100 mln (+20.7 pct) (+79.1 pct) (+67.0 pct) (-1.6 pct) Net 39 mln 93 mln (-57.3 pct) (-40.5 pct) Net 110 mln 100 mln (+175.5 pct) (+9.8 pct) EPS 1.42 yen 3.65 yen 3.86 yen 3.51 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Social Ecology Project Co Ltd is a TV and film content producer. *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)