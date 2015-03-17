Mar 17 (Reuters)- Sony Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 6.28 trln 5.90 trln 8.00 trln (+6.5 pct) (+17.5 pct) (+3.0 pct) Operating 166.32 138.30 20.00 (+20.3 pct) (+70.5 pct) (-24.5 pct) Pretax 146.25 138.83 loss 5.00 (+5.3 pct) (+145.0 pct) Net loss 19.19 9.88 loss 170.00 EPS loss 17.50 yen 9.66 yen EPS Diluted loss 17.50 yen 8.45 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen NIL -Q2 Div NIL 12.50 yen -Q4 Div 12.50 yen NIL NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.