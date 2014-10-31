(Adds EPS diluted) Oct 31 (Reuters)- Komatsu Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 942.55 925.12 1.93 trln (+1.9 pct) (-0.6 pct) (-1.5 pct) Operating 125.66 108.95 255.00 (+15.3 pct) (-2.1 pct) (+6.0 pct) Pretax 123.60 112.46 249.00 (+9.9 pct) (+6.7 pct) (+2.9 pct) Net 77.99 78.81 157.00 (-1.0 pct) (+19.2 pct) (-1.6 pct) EPS 81.81 yen 82.69 yen 164.68 yen EPS Diluted 81.71 yen 82.60 yen Ann Div 58.00 yen 58.00 yen -Q2 Div 29.00 yen 29.00 yen -Q4 Div 29.00 yen NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.