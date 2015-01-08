(Adds company forecast) Jan 8 (Reuters)- Broccoli Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2014 Nov 30, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.20 4.99 6.40 - 7.00 (-15.8 pct) (+64.5 pct) (-5.7 - +3.2 pct) Operating 995 mln 1.55 1.60 - 2.00 (-35.6 pct) (+183.3 pct) (-25.6 - -7.0 pct) Recurring 996 mln 1.55 1.60 - 2.00 (-35.5 pct) (+183.9 pct) (-25.6 - -7.0 pct) Net 613 mln 1.40 1.00 - 1.20 (-56.3 pct) (+151.7 pct) (-47.6 - -37.1 pct) EPS 18.73 yen 42.83 yen 30.55 yen - 36.66 yen EPS Diluted 42.83 yen Ann Div 13.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 13.00 yen NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation characters. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.