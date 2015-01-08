(Adds company forecast)
Jan 8 (Reuters)-
Broccoli Co Ltd
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Nov 30, 2014 Nov 30, 2013 Feb 28, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 4.20 4.99 6.40 - 7.00
(-15.8 pct) (+64.5 pct) (-5.7 - +3.2 pct)
Operating 995 mln 1.55 1.60 - 2.00
(-35.6 pct) (+183.3 pct) (-25.6 - -7.0 pct)
Recurring 996 mln 1.55 1.60 - 2.00
(-35.5 pct) (+183.9 pct) (-25.6 - -7.0 pct)
Net 613 mln 1.40 1.00 - 1.20
(-56.3 pct) (+151.7 pct) (-47.6 - -37.1 pct)
EPS 18.73 yen 42.83 yen 30.55 yen - 36.66 yen
EPS Diluted 42.83 yen
Ann Div 13.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div 13.00 yen
NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation
characters.
