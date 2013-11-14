(OFFICIAL) Nov 14 (Reuters)- Yukiguni Maitake Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 10.46 10.24 28.50 (+2.2 pct) (-10.2 pct) (+9.4 pct) Operating loss 1.96 loss 3.11 1.80 Recurring loss 2.42 loss 3.50 900 mln Net loss 1.47 loss 2.05 600 mln EPS loss 41.30 yen loss 56.50 yen 16.84 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q1 div -Q2 div nil nil -Q3 div -Q4 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Yukiguni Maitake Co Ltd is a leading "maitake" mushroom grower and wholesaler. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1378.TK1.