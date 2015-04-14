(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Aoki Super Co Ltd
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
12 months and Year ended Year to NEXT
8 days ended
Feb 28, 2015 Feb 20, 2014 Feb 29, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Revenues 102.27 96.20 102.50 50.00
(+4.2 pct)
Operating 3.04 1.07 2.45 1.01
(-28.2 pct)
Recurring 3.14 1.14 2.50 1.05
(-27.4 pct)
Net 1.52 525 mln 1.30 550 mln
(-33.3 pct)
EPS 130.87 yen 42.58 yen 118.28 yen 50.04 yen
Ann Div 25.00 yen 22.50 yen 25.00 yen
-Q2 Div 12.50 yen 10.00 yen 12.50 yen
-Q4 Div 12.50 yen 12.50 yen 12.50 yen
NOTE - Aoki Super Co Ltd is a supermarket operator.
