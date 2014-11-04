(Adds company forecast) Oct 31 (Reuters) - Airex Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.80 4.00 Operating 140 mln - 170 mln 200 mln Recurring 140 mln - 170 mln 200 mln Net 50 mln - 90 mln 100 mln EPS 1.70 yen - 3.06 yen 3.40 yen NOTE - Airex Inc is a major specialised maker of industrial-use printed circuit boards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.