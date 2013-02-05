Feb 5 (Reuters)- Toyota Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 16.23 trln 12.88 trln 21.80 trln (+26.0 pct) (-10.2 pct) (+17.3 pct) Operating 818.51 117.11 1.15 trln (+598.9 pct) (-72.3 pct) (+223.4 pct) Pretax 925.79 197.20 1.29 trln (+369.5 pct) (-62.2 pct) (+198.0 pct) Net 648.18 162.53 860.00 (+298.8 pct) (-57.5 pct) (+203.3 pct) EPS 204.68 yen 51.83 yen 271.56 yen EPS Diluted 204.67 yen 51.83 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen -Q2 Div 30.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 30.00 yen NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.