Toyota Motor Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 16.23 trln 12.88 trln 21.80 trln
(+26.0 pct) (-10.2 pct) (+17.3 pct)
Operating 818.51 117.11 1.15 trln
(+598.9 pct) (-72.3 pct) (+223.4 pct)
Pretax 925.79 197.20 1.29 trln
(+369.5 pct) (-62.2 pct) (+198.0 pct)
Net 648.18 162.53 860.00
(+298.8 pct) (-57.5 pct) (+203.3 pct)
EPS 204.68 yen 51.83 yen 271.56 yen
EPS Diluted 204.67 yen 51.83 yen
Ann Div 50.00 yen
-Q2 Div 30.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q4 Div 30.00 yen
NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts
highly efficient and lean production system..
