BRIEF-Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 pct in March, up 5.9 pct in 2017
* Says Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 percent in March, up 5.9 percent for the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
Mar 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Yokohama Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full year to Full year to Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual Div 11.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 6.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltdis a major regional bank. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Says Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 percent in March, up 5.9 percent for the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Decades of conflict have left southeast Turkey mired in poverty
April 3 Newer cancer drugs that enlist the body's immune system are improving the odds of survival, but competition between them is not reining in prices that can now top $250,000 a year.