Septeni Holdings Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 12.53 10.89 25.83
(+15.1 pct) (+12.2 pct) (+15.0 pct)
Operating 682 mln 290 mln 1.26
(+134.9 pct) (-20.7 pct) (+63.8 pct)
Recurring 737 mln 338 mln 1.32
(+118.2 pct) (-17.0 pct) (+49.6 pct)
Net 413 mln 186 mln 763 mln
(+121.4 pct) (+45.2 pct) (+3.6 pct)
EPS 16.38 yen 7.41 yen 30.24 yen
EPS Diluted 15.89 yen 7.22 yen
Ann Div 1,400.00 yen
-Q2 div
-Q4 div 1,400.00 yen
NOTE - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd provides client companies with marketing support services,
using direct mails and Internet advertising.
