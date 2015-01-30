Jan 30 (Reuters)-
TDK Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 802.65 742.02 1.08 trln
(+8.2 pct) (+19.0 pct) (+9.7 pct)
Operating 53.10 34.95 70.00
(+51.9 pct) (+36.8 pct) (+91.2 pct)
Pretax 49.60 35.67 68.00
(+39.1 pct) (+64.4 pct) (+71.0 pct)
Net 34.54 15.71 42.00
(+119.8 pct) (+54.9 pct) (+157.9 pct)
EPS 274.43 yen 124.90 yen 333.51 yen
EPS Diluted 265.25 yen 119.52 yen
Ann Div 70.00 yen 90.00 yen
-Q2 Div 40.00 yen 30.00 yen
-Q4 Div 40.00 yen 50.00 yen
NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and
electronic parts such as ferrite cores..
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
