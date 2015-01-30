Jan 30 (Reuters)- TDK Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 802.65 742.02 1.08 trln (+8.2 pct) (+19.0 pct) (+9.7 pct) Operating 53.10 34.95 70.00 (+51.9 pct) (+36.8 pct) (+91.2 pct) Pretax 49.60 35.67 68.00 (+39.1 pct) (+64.4 pct) (+71.0 pct) Net 34.54 15.71 42.00 (+119.8 pct) (+54.9 pct) (+157.9 pct) EPS 274.43 yen 124.90 yen 333.51 yen EPS Diluted 265.25 yen 119.52 yen Ann Div 70.00 yen 90.00 yen -Q2 Div 40.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen 50.00 yen NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.