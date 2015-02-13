(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.22 trln 1.45 trln 1.37 trln 710.00 (+19.3 pct) Operating 196.53 198.70 110.00 55.00 (+17.1 pct) Recurring 217.21 215.24 120.00 60.00 (+16.7 pct) Net 143.14 150.99 80.00 40.00 (+23.3 pct) EPS 264.20 yen 278.07 yen 147.65 yen 73.82 yen EPS Diluted 264.12 yen 277.52 yen Ann Div 75.00 yen 65.00 yen 100.00 yen -Q2 Div 35.00 yen 30.00 yen 50.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen 35.00 yen 50.00 yen NOTE - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.