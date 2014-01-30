BRIEF-Coca-Cola Amatil says trading in Australian beverages for year to date has been weaker than last year
* Trading in Australian beverages for year to date has been weaker than last year
(Adds company forecast) Jan 30 (Reuters)- Netprice.Com CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.78 2.75 6.08 - 6.28 (+1.1 pct) (-0.2 pct) (+14.2 - +18.0 pct) Operating loss 157 mln 39 mln loss 187 mln - loss 57 mln Recurring loss 128 mln 23 mln loss 158 mln - loss 28 mln Net loss 18 mln loss 11 mln loss 88 mln - 1 mln EPS loss 165.37 yen loss 106.66 yen loss 787.86 yen - 12.49 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Netprice.Com provides Web-based catalogue sales. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Trading in Australian beverages for year to date has been weaker than last year
April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.