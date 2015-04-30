(Adds company forecast) Apr 30 (Reuters)- Septeni Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 June 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 29.52 26.78 45.32 (+10.2 pct) (+19.2 pct) (+12.3 pct) Operating 1.05 1.29 1.51 (-19.1 pct) (+67.9 pct) (-11.6 pct) Recurring 1.19 1.38 1.66 (-13.4 pct) (+56.8 pct) (-6.5 pct) Net 1.47 789 mln 1.78 (+85.9 pct) (+7.1 pct) (+49.5 pct) EPS 57.01 yen 31.24 yen 68.86 yen EPS Diluted 56.33 yen 30.34 yen Ann Div 9.00 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 9.00 yen NOTE - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd provides client companies with marketing support services, using direct mails and Internet advertising. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.