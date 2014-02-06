(Adds percent change figure(-17.7 pct) for year ago sales)
Feb 6 (Reuters)-
Konami Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 155.95 160.15 210.00
(-2.6 pct) (-17.7 pct) (-7.1 pct)
Operating 7.39 14.92 10.00
(-50.5 pct) (-51.7 pct) (-54.3 pct)
Pretax 9.17 14.67 11.50
(-37.5 pct) (-51.1 pct) (-47.5 pct)
Net 5.06 8.82 6.50
(-42.7 pct) (-48.3 pct) (-50.7 pct)
EPS 36.47 yen 63.63 yen 46.89 yen
Ann Div 50.00 yen 34.00 yen
-Q2 Div 17.00 yen 25.00 yen
-Q4 Div 25.00 yen
NOTE - Konami Corp is a major game software development company.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S.
Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.