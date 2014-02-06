(Adds percent change figure(-17.7 pct) for year ago sales) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Konami Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 155.95 160.15 210.00 (-2.6 pct) (-17.7 pct) (-7.1 pct) Operating 7.39 14.92 10.00 (-50.5 pct) (-51.7 pct) (-54.3 pct) Pretax 9.17 14.67 11.50 (-37.5 pct) (-51.1 pct) (-47.5 pct) Net 5.06 8.82 6.50 (-42.7 pct) (-48.3 pct) (-50.7 pct) EPS 36.47 yen 63.63 yen 46.89 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen 34.00 yen -Q2 Div 17.00 yen 25.00 yen -Q4 Div 25.00 yen NOTE - Konami Corp is a major game software development company. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .