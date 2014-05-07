May 7 (Reuters)- Mitsui & Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 4.60 trln 4.18 trln (+9.9 pct) (-3.7 pct) Operating loss 173.20 loss 132.18 Recurring 218.02 108.81 (+100.4 pct) (-57.7 pct) Net 220.47 83.37 (+164.5 pct) (-67.1 pct) EPS 121.03 yen 45.67 yen Ann Div 59.00 yen 43.00 yen 64.00 yen -Q2 Div 25.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 34.00 yen 21.00 yen 32.00 yen NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.