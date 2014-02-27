(Company corrects figures in table) Feb 27 (Reuters) - Orix Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.30 trln 1.20 trln Net 180.00 145.00 EPS 142.13 yen 114.49 yen NOTE - Orix Corp is a major leasing company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .