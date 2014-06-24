(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Jun 24 (Reuters)-
Aoki Super Co Ltd
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 12 months and 8 days to
May 20, 2014 May 20, 2013 Feb 28, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 24.12 23.25 98.76
(+3.8 pct) (+2.3 pct)
Operating 591 mln 264 mln 1.10
(+123.9 pct) (-34.7 pct)
Recurring 616 mln 287 mln 1.15
(+114.1 pct) (-31.7 pct)
Net 336 mln 129 mln 600 mln
(+158.9 pct) (-44.0 pct)
EPS 28.21 yen 10.46 yen 50.37 yen
Ann Div 22.50 yen 22.50 yen
-Q2 div 10.00 yen 12.50 yen
-Q4 div 12.50 yen 10.00 yen
NOTE - Aoki Super Co Ltd is a supermarket operator.
