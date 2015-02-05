(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 5 (Reuters)-
Japan Tobacco Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR
LATEST COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 2.15 trln 2.40 trln 2.38 trln
(+13.2 pct)
Operating 499.76 648.26 539.00
(+21.8 pct)
Pretax 502.30 636.20
(+24.9 pct)
Net 362.92 427.99 387.00
(+24.6 pct)
EPS Basic 199.67 yen 235.48 yen 212.92 yen
EPS Diluted 199.56 yen 235.35 yen
Ann Div 100.00 yen 96.00 yen 108.00 yen
-Q2 Div 50.00 yen 46.00 yen 54.00 yen
-Q4 Div 50.00 yen 50.00 yen 54.00 yen
NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc was formerly Japan Monopoly Corp and
privatised in 1985 with tobacco production and
sales as core business.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
*Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.