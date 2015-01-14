(Adds previous forecast) Jan 14 (Reuters) - System Integrator Corp PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Feb 28, 2015 Feb 28, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.00 3.00 - 3.59 Operating loss 710 mln loss 660 mln - loss 70 mln Recurring loss 708 mln loss 658 mln - loss 68 mln Net loss 808 mln loss 722 mln - loss 32 mln EPS loss 145.87 yen loss 130.34 yen - loss 5.78 yen NOTE - System Integrator Corp . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.