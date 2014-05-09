(Adds latest sales figure) May 8 (Reuters)- NuFlare Technology Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 44.37 36.37 41.00 17.30 (+22.0 pct) (+3.0 pct) (-7.6 pct) (-14.7 pct) Operating 17.71 15.04 11.60 3.70 (+17.7 pct) (+5.1 pct) (-34.5 pct) (-58.4 pct) Recurring 17.71 15.01 11.50 3.60 (+18.0 pct) (+6.3 pct) (-35.1 pct) (-59.4 pct) Net 11.68 8.81 7.00 2.20 (+32.6 pct) (-2.5 pct) (-40.1 pct) (-58.7 pct) EPS 973.70 yen 734.08 yen 583.33 yen 183.33 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 8,000.00 yen 100.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 100.00 yen 8,000.00 yen 100.00 yen NOTE - NuFlare Technology Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .