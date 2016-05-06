(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) May 6 (Reuters)- Sekido Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 13 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 20, 2016 Feb 20, 2015 Mar 20, 2017 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 10.60 10.17 9.74 4.48 (-14.6 pct) Operating loss 290 mln loss 686 mln 100 mln loss 70 mln Recurring loss 374 mln loss 758 mln 40 mln loss 100 mln Net loss 460 mln loss 855 mln 10 mln loss 120 mln EPS loss 32.52 yen loss 60.37 yen 0.71 yen loss 8.47 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Sekido Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9878.T