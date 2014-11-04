(Adds company forecast) Oct 31 (Reuters) - Airex Inc PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.20 2.50 Recurring loss 25 mln - 0 mln 80 mln Net loss 35 mln - 0 mln 30 mln EPS loss 1.19 yen - 0.00 yen 1.02 yen NOTE - Airex Inc is a major specialised maker of industrial-use printed circuit boards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.