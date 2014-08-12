(Adds company forecast) Aug 8 (Reuters)- Nexyz Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.48 5.15 7.80 - 8.50 (+6.3 pct) (-6.1 pct) (+3.8 - +13.1 pct) Operating 45 mln loss 193 mln 500 mln - 600 mln (+24.5 - +49.4 pct) Recurring 52 mln loss 195 mln 500 mln - 600 mln (+22.9 - +47.5 pct) Net loss 96 mln loss 180 mln 250 mln - 300 mln (-81.4 - -77.7 pct) EPS loss 7.61 yen loss 14.25 yen 19.70 yen - 23.63 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting service providers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.