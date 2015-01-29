(Changes second "Revenues" in the table to "Net Revenues",adds percent change figure for year ago net revenues) Jan 29 (Reuters)- Mito Securities Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 11.56 12.43 (-7.0 pct) (+47.6 pct) Net Revenues 11.52 12.39 (-7.0 pct) (+48.2 pct) Operating 2.62 3.40 (-23.0 pct) Recurring 2.92 3.79 (-22.9 pct) (+528.5 pct) Net 2.04 3.64 (-44.0 pct) (+466.4 pct) EPS 27.69 yen 49.05 yen Ann Div 16.00 yen -Q2 div 5.50 yen 7.00 yen -Q4 div 9.00 yen NOTE - Mito Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.