Feb 9 (Reuters)- Pioneer Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 372.36 362.63 515.00 (+2.7 pct) (+10.2 pct) (+3.4 pct) Operating 5.03 3.33 12.50 (+51.3 pct) (+140.5 pct) (+11.9 pct) Recurring loss 3.48 loss 2.08 4.00 (-21.7 pct) Net loss 4.74 loss 6.70 18.50 EPS loss 12.90 yen loss 19.01 yen 50.38 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Pioneer Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment and car audio. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.