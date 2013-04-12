Apr 12 (Reuters)- Daiei Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2013 Feb 29, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 668.12 694.33 (-3.8 pct) (-5.2 pct) Operating loss 2.75 1.26 Recurring loss 1.64 455 mln Net loss 1.59 loss 9.84 EPS loss 7.98 yen loss 49.46 yen NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.