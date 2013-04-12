BRIEF-Evoke Pharma enters agreement with Rho to submit NDA for Gimoti
Apr 12 (Reuters)- Daiei Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2013 Feb 29, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 668.12 694.33 (-3.8 pct) (-5.2 pct) Operating loss 2.75 1.26 Recurring loss 1.64 455 mln Net loss 1.59 loss 9.84 EPS loss 7.98 yen loss 49.46 yen NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
BRUSSELS, May 31 The European Commission cleared General Electric Co.'s purchase of oilfield services firm Baker Hughes without conditions on Wednesday, the EU competition authority said in a statement.