Oct 30 (Reuters)- Kyocera Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 714.33 699.66 1.58 trln (+2.1 pct) (+15.0 pct) (+9.2 pct) Operating 54.75 58.20 135.00 (-5.9 pct) (+124.8 pct) (+12.0 pct) Pretax 68.12 69.05 158.00 (-1.4 pct) (+93.3 pct) (+8.0 pct) Net 43.65 42.93 97.00 (+1.7 pct) (+69.2 pct) (+9.3 pct) EPS 118.98 yen 117.02 yen 264.40 yen EPS Diluted 118.98 yen 117.02 yen Ann Div 80.00 yen -Q2 Div 40.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and capacitors. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.