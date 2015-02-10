(Adds company forecast)
Feb 10 (Reuters)-
IVY Cosmetics Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 3.00 2.98 4.80 - 5.00
(+0.5 pct) (-13.1 pct) (+1.9 - +6.2 pct)
Operating 95 mln 4 mln 510 mln - 610 mln
(-98.2 pct) (+7.9 - +29.1 pct)
Recurring 100 mln 5 mln 500 mln - 600 mln
(-97.7 pct) (+6.0 - +27.2 pct)
Net 43 mln loss 35 mln 300 mln - 360 mln
(-31.3 - -17.6 pct)
EPS 2.02 yen loss 1.66 yen 13.87 yen - 16.64 yen
Ann Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen
NOTE - IVY Cosmetics Corp is a cosmetics maker.
