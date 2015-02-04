Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Yokohama Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Recurring 110.00 110.00 Net 75.00 66.00 EPS 59.46 yen 52.12 yen NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.