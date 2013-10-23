6501.T - Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.47 trln 4.40 trln Operating 173.00 145.00 PreTax 135.00 115.00 PreTax 69.00 50.00 Net 32.00 15.00 NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .