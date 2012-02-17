(Corrects reporting period.) Feb 17 (Reuters) - TOKO PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 9 months ended Year to Six months to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 19.73 22.27 20.70 9.80 (+4.9 pct) (-2.0 pct) Operating loss 1.05 prft 189 mln prft 400 mln nil Recurring loss 1.05 prft 185 mln prft 600 mln prft 100 mln Net loss 2.80 loss 518 mln prft 100 mln loss 300 mln EPS loss Y29.13 loss Y5.39 prft Y1.04 loss Y3.12 NOTE - Toko Inc is a major producer of coils and their products For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6801.TK1.