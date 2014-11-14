(Adds company forecast)
Nov 14 (Reuters)-
Dle Inc.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 352 mln 2.20 - 2.62
(+26.3 - +50.4 pct)
Operating loss 20 mln 433 mln - 557 mln
(+39.6 - +79.4 pct)
Recurring loss 17 mln 427 mln - 551 mln
(+51.0 - +94.7 pct)
Net loss 11 mln 271 mln - 351 mln
(-12.0 - +13.9 pct)
EPS loss 0.71 yen 16.47 yen - 21.31 yen
Ann Div nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Dle Inc. .
(Reporting By Eiko Ochi)