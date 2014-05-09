BRIEF-Purple records net write down of 42.9 mln rand before tax in HY 2017
* Net write down of R42.9 million before tax and R33.3 million after tax has been included in results for six months ended 28 February 2017
(Adds accounting period) May 9 (Reuters)- Tokyo Tatemono Real Estate Sales Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 10.38 7.39 30.00 (+40.4 pct) (+50.0 pct) (+10.3 pct) Operating 1.05 854 mln 2.45 (+23.5 pct) (+238.1 pct) (+2.5 pct) Recurring 1.05 838 mln 2.25 (+24.7 pct) (+514.8 pct) (+1.8 pct) Net 698 mln 463 mln 1.15 (+50.6 pct) (+612.2 pct) (+5.5 pct) EPS 16.99 yen 11.28 yen 27.99 yen Ann Div 9.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 div 4.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Tokyo Tatemono Real Estate Sales Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index was nearly unchanged on Friday as SNC-Lavalin rose on an acquisition move and Home Capital Group recouped steep losses, while some miners and energy stocks weighed.