BRIEF-Egypt Free Shops nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 8 (Reuters)- CFS Corporation PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2013 Nov 20, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 87.98 81.40 116.00 (+3.8 pct) Operating 1.40 233 mln 1.80 (-78.8 pct) Recurring 1.49 665 mln 1.90 (-49.4 pct) Net 558 mln 301 mln 300 mln EPS 16.10 yen 8.69 yen 8.65 yen EPS Diluted 16.08 yen 8.68 yen Ann Div 8.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q2 div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen -Q4 div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen NOTE - CFS Corporation is a supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
DUBAI, April 23 The Saudi stock index jumped in early trade on Sunday on overnight news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.