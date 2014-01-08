(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 8 (Reuters)- CFS Corporation PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2013 Nov 20, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 87.98 81.40 116.00 (+3.8 pct) Operating 1.40 233 mln 1.80 (-78.8 pct) Recurring 1.49 665 mln 1.90 (-49.4 pct) Net 558 mln 301 mln 300 mln EPS 16.10 yen 8.69 yen 8.65 yen EPS Diluted 16.08 yen 8.68 yen Ann Div 8.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q2 div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen -Q4 div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen NOTE - CFS Corporation is a supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .