Jan 26 (Reuters) - KDDI CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 2.65 trln 2.57 trln 3.55 trln (+2.9 pct) Operating 384.23 372.05 475.00 (+3.3 pct) Recurring 364.67 349.67 450.00 (+4.3 pct) Net 194.35 202.64 235.00 (-4.1 pct) EPS Y46,279.43 Y45,715.52 Y61,489.30 Diluted Y46,024.63 - EPS Annual div Y15,000.00 NOTE - KDDI Corp is a telecommunications company created via a three-way merger on October 1, 2000 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9433.TK1.